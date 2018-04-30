‘One Piece’ Just Reminded Everyone Why Sanji Shouldn’t Be Messed With

One Piece fans have been loving the anime now that the series has officially kicked off the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, and Luffy and the Straw Hats crashed Sanji and Pudding’s wedding.

But the most recent episode of the series had Sanji perform his best in the arc yet as he impressively put down Daifuku of the Charlotte Family.

After he ran away with Pudding, the original manga did not focus on Sanji too much until Luffy’s original wedding crash had ended. But the anime fleshes out Sanji’s escape from the wedding a bit further by pitting him against Daifuku, who unleashes his powerful Genie Devil Fruit ability.

But he’s able to fight off Daifuku with a few well placed kicks, and even ends their confrontation with a charged off Flambage Shot that reverberates throughout the ground.

Sanji is a key character within the Whole Cake Island arc, and while he has many breakthrough emotional moments as fans learn more about his family and past, but he never quite gets an impressive display of power since his major focus is escape (and another non-battle task later in the arc).

So Sanji has shown impressive speed and use of Observation Haki, but now fans are reminded just how strong he could be before the rest of the Whole Cake Island unfolds through the series.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What did you think of Sanji on One Piece's this week?