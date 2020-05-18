One Piece Reminds Fans to Stay Home with Sanji PSA

✖

It's been a tough time for everyone, but One Piece is hear to help with an adorable Sanji PSA. Although the impact of the novel coronavirus has led to a production delay of the weekly anime, and could potentially have an impact on Eiichiro Oda's new chapter releases, the One Piece franchise has been doing its best to help keep the spirits of fans up during this uncertain time. The official Twitter account for the series has been sharing a line of fun illustrations depicting how the characters are spending their time at home, and they recently shared a cute look at Sanji.

With an adorable illustration of Sanji enjoying his time at home with some cute puppies, the One Piece Twitter account also has some related advice for fans, “'Relaxing with dogs' If you search [dog videos] you’ll get plenty of puppies to relax with! Have a try!" Check out the adorable look at Sanji's home life below:

It may be an uncertain time for many, but one of the silver linings of the situation is that more fans have been drawn to One Piece than ever. Its massive catalogue of episodes and manga chapters can feel overwhelming in day to day life. But with so many now at home due to better social distancing and quarantine practices, One Piece's massive library no longer seems like such a tough mountain to climb. It can be tough to recommend the series to new fans simply because of how much time it will take to catch up, but it's definitely hitting the spot right now for many. But what do you think?

Have you been using this time to go back and read or watch through One Piece again? Are you jumping into the series for the first time? If so, what do you think of it so far? What anime and manga have you picked up for the first time during quarantine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.