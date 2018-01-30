‘One Piece’ Finally Reunites Sanji With The Straw Hats

Throughout the majority of the Whole Cake Island arc on One Piece, Sanji and the Straw Hat Pirates have been at a distance thanks to the mechanations of the Charlotte and Germa families.

But in Chapter 892 of the One Piece manga, the Straw Hat Pirates are finally reunited with Sanji as he shows up with Big Mom’s replacement wedding cake.

The Straw Hats have been struggling to survive Big Mom’s onslaught on the Thousand Sunny for the past few chapters, especially with Luffy fighting Katakuri in the mirror world, and Sanji has been struggling just as much. As he tried to back a new cake for Big Mom, as well as keeping Bege from poisoning it, Sanji was on just a tough road to get there.

Sanji shows up just in time, as Big Mom was about to deliver the final blow on the Thousand Sunny. Luckily, Sanji’s new wedding cake to have such a good enough scent to temporarily distract Big Mom away from the Straw Hat crew.

Their reunion was also as hilarious as you would expect it to be with Sanji instantly hitting on Nami the moment they reunite. After she hugs him over her concern for him, Sanji instantly tries to take advantage of the moment and embrace her once more.

Luckily for Nami, and fans, she quickly dodged out of the way. Although now they have to figure out how to get away safely and give Big Mom the new cake.

