‘One Piece’ Reveals Sanji’s New Bounty

Before the events of One Piece’s Whole Cake Island arc revealed more about his past, Sanji’s wanted poster was an interesting mystery. He had a bounty of 177 million belly, and could only be taken in alive when the rest of his crew was labeled as “dead or alive.” But now that fans have been clued into his ties to the infamous Vinsmoke Family, and the Whole Cake Island arc has greatly increased his personal infamy, Sanji’s wanted poster has been updated.

Not only does Sanji have a new bounty of 330 million belly, he is also now wanted dead or alive. But while Sanji celebrates these updates, they come with the unfortunate addition of “Vinsmoke” to his name.

In Episode 878 of the series, Luffy and the Straw Hats get a newspaper that updates the world on Luffy’s actions in the New World and have dubbed him as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea following the events of the Whole Cake Island arc. The newspaper also came with an updated wanted poster for Sanji, and he was all too happy to see his bounty rise to such an extent.

With his bounty increased to 330 million, this puts him above Zoro’s 320 million bounty. Though Sanji’s celebration does not last long as he finds that he is now listed as “Vinsmoke Sanji.” He suggests that his bounty increased to such an extent due to the Germa 66’s bad reputation, and he’s not the only one unhappy with the updates either as Luffy seems to have gotten bad news as well. Though fans don’t quite get to see what this is.

With Sanji being the focus of the Whole Cake Island arc, his bounty is a reflection of just how involved he was with Big Mom. He played a crucial role in ruining her wedding plans, and thus might have made himself as big of a target as his new bounty suggests.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

