Netflix's One Piece Shares First Look at Season 2 in New Promo: Watch

One Piece is back on set, and Netflix is ready to bring season two to life. Earlier this summer, all eyes turned to Monkey D. Luffy as the pirate took over Cape Town, South Africa. The stars of One Piece are working hard on season two, and now, Netflix is giving us a peek of what's to come. A new set video just dropped for the live-action series, and it gives fans a first look at several major sets for season two.

As you can see below, the new video comes courtesy of Netflix's Geeked Week, and it is hosted by Buggy the Clown himself. Jeff Ward, the actor behind the pirate, can be seen sans makeup as he shows fans around the show's set. From production designers to costume directors and more, the behind-the-scenes look is detailed, and it showcases a few teasers. You know, like the design of Drum Island.

What Will One Piece Season 2 Cover?

In the video, are given a first look at Loguetown as the city will mark the start of One Piece season two. We are shown several shops in Loguetown that fans will easily recognize from the manga and anime. From the sword shop Zoro visits to the place where Usopp finds his sniper goggles, it is all here. We are also given a look at the goggles that Usopp buys, and despite their high price, the items are nothing short of gorgeous.

As the video goes on, the production designers behind One Piece give fans a peek at Drum Island. We are not given an official render of the wintery island, but we are shown how the locale will look in live action. The design of Drum Island is taken from Eiichiro Oda, of course, but its real-world makeover is something else entirely. Plus, the video takes a moment to showcase the island's lighthouse, and the cozy set is perfectly aligned with One Piece.

Netflix's One Piece Is Back in Production

If you are eager to check out One Piece, join the club. The live-action series made its debut in 2023, and despite trepidation from fans, it became a hit. In fact, One Piece marks the biggest success Hollywood has had with an anime adaptation to date. With a handpicked cast from Oda, the Straw Hat crew came to life in a way fans never thought possible. From its loving easter eggs to its innovative VFX, One Piece was a smash hit, and it did not take Netflix long to order a season two.

As for season two, showrunner Matt Owens began work on One Piece shortly after season one, and production kicked off in July 2024. The stars of One Piece are all returning including Inaki Godoy as Luffy and Emily Rudd as Nami. Plus, season two will bring in a whole new cast of characters. From Vivi Nefertari to Dr. Kureha, the newcomers to One Piece season two are coming to light. And now, we are just waiting to see how Tony Tony Chopper makes his live-action debut. No word has been given on when Netflix's One Piece will bring season two to life, but fans have their theories. A release in 2025 would make sense compared to the production timeline of season one, so here's to hoping the Going Merry sails out soon enough.

What do you think of this latest peek at One Piece? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.