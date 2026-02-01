Shonen Jump Cancels One of Its Most Underrated Horror Series

2026 has only just begun, and the wave of Shonen Jump cancellations has already hit several series. Last year saw many disappointing endings, especially for promising series such as Kaedegami. As it turns out, 2026 isn’t going to be any different, and we will keep seeing more cancellations than ever. Just last month, both the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Shueisha’s digital platform, Shonen Jump+, ended eight series in total, out of which seven were axed. Only One Piece in Love by Daiki Ihara, a spin-off comedy of Eiichiro Oda’s hit WSJ manga, reached its conclusion after almost eight years of serialization. Not only that, but February 2026 has only just begun, and Shonen Jump is all set to cancel one of its most promising series.

Darkest Corners of the Heart by Yuho Amayo, which debuted in February last year, is reaching its conclusion on February 15th, 2026. It’s Amayo’s first serialized manga and received decent reviews throughout its run, but didn’t manage to attract a wider audience. As a biweekly series, the manga has released 21 chapters so far and will end the story in Chapter 22. The news comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series. All chapters of the manga are available to read on the official Manga Plus app, although there’s no information on the translated volumes yet.

What Is Darkest Corners of the Heart About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story centers around Kanade Suzaku, a horror mangaka struggling to sell his work, even though all he wanted was to have someone admire the stories he writes. While he never expected to become a big name in the industry, even a small wish seems way too difficult to achieve. Thanks to the nature of his work, he spends his time reading a bunch of horror stories and folklore. He is also a part of an online community where authors, especially those who write horror, interact with each other regardless of their status.

One of the fellow authors decides to play a game called “Ghost Story,” where everyone participating gives one word each, and then the other participants use another word to create a ghost story. As the game continues, one of the authors, Chan, narrates a horrifying story, reeling everyone in. Things were going fine until one of the group members, Chan, decided to quit working as a mangaka.

She is unable to make ends meet due to her unstable line of work and has to juggle several part-time jobs, which has completely burned her out. Although Kanade and his friend Seven convince her to keep telling stories as she always has, the group of struggling mangaka has a lot of challenges in store for them. The story continues as the authors struggle with their careers, offering new and dark stories that come from their hearts, blurring the line between fiction and reality.

