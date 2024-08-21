Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Casts Katey Sagal, Mark Harelik

It’s official! Netflix’s One Piece is filling out its ranks for season two, and the project just gave fans a big update about its crew. With season two on the horizon, the live-action series has some major roles to fill from Nico Robin to Vivi. The list also includes some very familiar doctors, and we’ve just learned Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik will be bringing the pair to life.

According to the Netflix team, Sagal has been cast as Dr. Kureha, and Harelik will oversee Dr. Hiriluk. This casting news comes not long after rumors began swirling about Sagal’s involvement with the show. The star has been a favorite for Dr. Kureha with fans along with actress Jamie Lee Curtis. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts kept Curtis away from the One Piece role, but Sagal has more than enough talent to bring Dr. Kureha to life.

For those needing a little refresher on these two doctors, Kureha and Hiriluk are major parts of the Drum Island arc with Tony Tony Chopper. Kureha is not only a veteran in the medical field, but she is Chopper’s mentor and his adoptive mom. Kureha took Chopper in after the untimely death of Hiriluk, the thief-turned-doctor who raised Chopper. These two doctors turned the Straw Hat crew’s own into a prodigy, and they play a major role in testing Luffy’s entourage on Drum Island.

Clearly, the team behind One Piece has been hard at work with its casting, and there are more reveals to come. We still don’t know how season two will handle Chopper’s live-action debut since he’s a reindeer and all. We’ve also yet to learn the stars behind Nico Robin and Princess Vivi. But thanks to this latest update from Netflix, we know the news cannot be far out.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can find the hit manga on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app right now. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

