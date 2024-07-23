One Piece Teases Special Merch Line Starring Female Luffy

One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, loves his shonen universe so much that it is simply impossible to deny. In the past, the mangaka has shared his work schedule wherein the artist spends nearly every waking moment working on the story of the Straw Hat Pirates. On top of drawing the regularly scheduled chapters of the manga and working as an Executive Producer on Netflix’s live-action adaptation, Oda will routinely release new art from the series. In the past, Eiichiro created a very different form of Monkey D. Luffy and now, that female version of the Straw Hat Captain is getting new merchandise.

The female version of Luffy first appeared in the Question and Answer session, SBS Volume 56. On top of forging this new version of the potential future king of the pirates, Oda also swapped the genders of the Straw Hat Pirates at the time. There is always the possibility of a female Luffy making his way to the main continuity once again, should the Straw Hats encounter Emporio Ivankov. Ivankov ate the Horu Horu no Mi Devil Fruit that allows the strange-looking anime character to swap the genders of targets and perform even wilder transformations.

One Piece: A Female Luffy Emerges

The Official One Piece social media account shared a first look at the figurine that brings Oda’s new take on Monkey D. Luffy to life. While the Straw Hats might be in their final saga, the legacy that they leave on the anime world will be insurmountable. Even when the series ends, One Piece fans will most likely still see countless pieces of merchandise released in the future.

While the manga and the anime adaptation is continuing, this summer will also give shonen fans a major event focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates via One Piece Day. Over the past few years, the annual event has shared major hints when it comes to the future of the series. Considering how popular the Straw Hats have become over the years, there are sure to be some earth-shattering events that are teased during the event when it runs from August 10th to 11th.

