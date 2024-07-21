One Piece Chapter 1121 Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Cover Art

One Piece’s manga has reached a pivotal new phase of the Egghead Arc with the newest chapter of the series, and the manga has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at how the Chapter 1121 cover art came to life! One Piece has been working its way through the Egghead Arc, and the latest chapters have been more chaotic than ever before as Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to safely escape from the island. The Five Elders have been using their full force to wipe them out, so it’s been a very intense chase to the final One Piece treasure.

The Egghead Arc was first introduced to Eiichiro Oda’s long running manga franchise as the first major arc of the Final Saga for the series overall, and that’s felt especially true as One Piece has seen Dr. Vegapunk reveal some big secrets about the world. While this has raised more questions than answers, it’s been made clear with the newest chapter that the series really has officially begun the final race to the One Piece itself on Laugh Tale. But for the cover art for the latest chapter, you can check out Oda’s sketching process for Chapter 1121’s cover below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/Eiichiro_Staff/status/1814857928064835870

https://x.com/shonenjump/status/1815041298581110818

How to Read One Piece Chapter 1121

One Piece Chapter 1121 has a ton of huge events that go down that have some huge ramifications for the future of the series, but you’d never know it by looking at the cover art for the chapter itself. Like many of the previous chapters for the manga, the cover art itself in no way connects to the actual content of the chapter. Hilariously enough, Oda’s behind the scenes process for the cover art showcases he’s working with multiple ideas before settling on the final spread featuring Nami and the Straw Hats for the Summer.

If you wanted to check out the latest chapter of the One Piece manga, you can find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service along with the entire backlog of the series released thus far. As for the One Piece anime, the newest episodes adapting the Egghead Arc are now available for streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix with the English dub catching up soon.