Netflix’s One Piece May Have Cast Its Portgas D. Ace

Netflix’s One Piece has started filming its new season, and all eyes are on the live-action series as it sets sail. In the wake of its hit premiere, One Piece has become a steadfast hit, and Netflix has already told us plenty about season two. From big sets to new stars, the series is going all out for season two, and a new report suggests Netflix’s One Piece has even found its Portgas D. Ace.

The report comes from overseas as the popular web series OUKE went live with actor Mario Cortijo. It was there the actor spoke about his upcoming work, and the topic shifted to the hardship actors face when playing characters with different ethnicities. It was there Netflix’s One Piece came into focus as Cortijo said Xolo Mariduena (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been tapped to play Ace in the live-action series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is to prevent people who think that just because I look like a character or I’m from the same place that I should be cast. Like in One Piece, season two is coming out. They’re [the actor] Lucas Amorim who fans are obsessed with saying he should be Ace because he’s Brazilian who’s actually played by Xolo Mariduena who is Mexican. He’s going to play a Brazilian character,” Cortijo shared.

The host of OUKE then pitched in, saying, “People just told me about the Xolo, who’s your friend, who just was in Blue Beetle and Cobra Kai, but it seems nobody knew he would be in One Piece.”

“Oh, then I shouldn’t have said that,” Cortijo confessed.

Of course, let’s be clear. We have no official word from Netflix or Shueisha on who will play Ace in the live-action One Piece. While we know season two has cast a number of new actors, nothing has been said about Luffy’s big brother. We don’t even have firm confirmation that Ace will appear in season two, but given how season one was paced, it seems likely One Piece will reach the Alabasta saga by the season’s end.

For now, all eyes are on Netflix’s One Piece as the show has proven how popular it can be. If you have not checked out the series, you can find it now on Netflix. So for more info on Oda’s hit story, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you make of this latest One Piece rumor? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!