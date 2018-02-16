‘One Piece’ Spoilers Reveal Gear Fourth Snakeman

One Piece fans are well-versed with how spoilers work by now, but many promised to avoid any debuting this week. After all, the manga confirmed with its latest chapter that a new form of Gear Fourth would makes its debut. No one wanted the mysterious ‘Snakeman’ state to be spoiled ahead of time, but it seems some fans couldn’t help themselves.

After all, a new set of spoilers for One Piece‘s 895th chapter reveal the new form’s epic debut. So, spoilers ahead!

Over on Reddit, a set of spoilers for the manga went live, and the fandom started buzzing about its notes on Gear Fourth: Snakeman. A known leaker called Yonkou Production shared their summary of One Piece’s new chapter, and it seems everyone’s guess about the form was wrong.

According to spoilers, the Snakeman form is simply a leaner version of Gear Fourth’s base form. Even Katakuri comments on how similar the power-up looks to Luffy’s usual Gear Fourth state, but the captain is not bothered by the critique. After all, Luffy reveals the Snakeman form makes him way faster than he was before. In fact, he becomes so fast that Katakuri has trouble dodging him like usual.

Not only does the speed help Luffy dodge Katakuri, but Snakeman adds to his offense. The form allows Luffy’s arms to bend like a snake, making his hits hard to predict and even harder to stop. The move will help Luffy get some good hits in on Katakuri even though the latter’s Observation Haki is off the charts. However, the power-up may not be enough to beat the Sweet Commander for good.

