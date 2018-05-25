‘One Piece’ Spoilers Confirm The Return Of A Big Baddie

When One Piece confirmed it would be starting a new arc, many hoped the ‘Wano’ story would make its debut. Instead, a new story came into focus, and it seems the ‘Reverie’ arc is about to get way more interesting.

So, you have been warned! Spoilers for One Piece‘s new chapter lie below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the anime fandom found itself buzzing over a set of new spoilers for One Piece. Sites like Reddit and Twitter have started sharing the tidbits online, and it looks like they confirm the comeback of a much-hated baddie.

Yes, it looks like Akainu is coming back, and he will be as bitter as ever. Fans have not seen the hero since the end of the ‘Dressrosa’ arc, and it looks like Akainu — or Sakazuki as he’s known — is as angry as ever.

According to a spoiler blurb from Yonkou Productions, One Piece sees Akainu at New Marineford in chapter 905. The high-ranking officer learns Fujitora wants to come on base, but Akainu rejects his comrade in light of his ‘Dressrosa’ actions. Fujitora cannot come on base anywhere until he secures Monkey D. Luffy and Trafalgar D. Law. And, as fans know, that goal is easier said than done.

As the chapter moves forward, Akainu learns what Luffy has been up to these days. The fiery marine finds out what the captain got into at Whole Cake Island, but his lesson is interrupted when he learns pirates are after Lulusia Kingdom’s princess.

For those of you who’ve maybe forgotten Akainu, the Marine is not an easy one to overlook. His stubborn views and harsh behavior have made him a target for fans, and no one has forgiven him for what happened during the Battle of Marineford. Akainu was the man who dealt the killing blow to Portgas D. Ace and brought Whitebeard to his knees. So, suffice to say, fans are hoping Akainu gets some major karma during this new ‘Reverie’ arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

What do you make of this One Piece return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!