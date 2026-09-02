Major Shonen Jump Hit Gets New U.S. Release Schedule & Raises Its Chances of Getting an Anime

A major series from Shueisha’s library of Shonen Jump magazines is getting a newly updated release schedule in the United States, and with it has really raised its chances of getting an anime in the near future. Shonen Jump might be struggling more in recent years thanks to a decrease of its overall physical sales in Japan, but it’s been much better for fans in worldwide territories as each of these major titles has been making their way to the United States thanks to Simulpub launches that get their newest chapters out on the same day.

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Now another major title that fans have been requested for quite a while has joined the Simulpub line up as Viz Media has announced that Neoshoco’s Phantom Busters is joining their digital Shonen Jump library with new simultaneously releasing chapters at the same time that they hit Japan (starting with six new chapters). This is a major move forward for the series after three years of its newest chapters being exclusive to Japan, and that’s brought it all one step closer to getting its own anime next.

Phantom Busters Gets New Simulpub Release With Shonen Jump

👻 DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND! 👅



Phantom Busters will join the simulpub lineup on Wednesday, with six new chapters added to the app! A massive drop of tomfoolery and exorcisms are coming your way!



Read free on Shonen Jump! https://t.co/rhjUKCo4nW pic.twitter.com/2ZYQJpmkyx — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 31, 2026

Neoshoco’s Phantom Busters first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine back in 2023, and has been releasing on a monthly release schedule ever since. There have been 34 chapters of the series dropped as of the time of this writing in Japan, but they haven’t really been licensed for an English release until now. The physical volumes of the series have been dropping on shelves in the United States, and there are currently four available. And those 16 chapters have since been available to read digitally with Shonen Jump thus far, so fans will be able to catch up very quickly.

Phantom Busters has been such a hit with Jump Square over the past few years that fans have been hoping to see it get an anime of its own, but now there’s a much better chance of it happening. With its newest chapters getting a worldwide launch outside of Japan, that’s going to be driving interest in the franchise even further. There are enough chapters at this point for a potential anime adaptation to kick off with at least a 12 episode debut season, so it’s definitely more possible now.

Why Is Phantom Busters So Popular?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Phantom Busters introduces fans to Eugene, a kid from England who’s starting to go to a brand new school in Japan, and has a run in with a kid named Mogari. It turns out that Mogari can see ghosts, and Eugene (who had no belief in them before) gets wrapped up in all sorts of wacky adventures as a result. It goes even further with the reveal that Mogari is actually an exorcist who is hunting down these ghosts, and Eugene decides to believe him despite the fact he can’t see any of it in action.

The two of them form the new Phantom Busters club as they plan to exorcist ghosts, and it’s been such a big hit thus far. While some other Shonen Jump library hits have not been as successful within the main magazine, monthly releases like this one have been able to find their groove and audiences. If the series gets even bigger with this new release schedule for its future chapters, then there’s a good chance it’s all laying the groundwork for a new anime to be possible in the future.