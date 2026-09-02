Venture Bros. Creator Reveals Canceled Adult Swim Spin-Off

Created by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, The Venture Bros. stands as one of the funniest, most offbeat animated shows of the 2000s. What was initially meant to be a straightforward Jonny Quest parody evolved into a vast cartoon continuity brimming with rampant cleverness and unforgettable characters. Released infrequently from 2004 to 2018, the show ran for seven seasons and four specials before Adult Swim cancelled it in September 2020, cutting short a story that was deep in its telling but not yet done. The feature-length Venture Bros: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, released in July 2023, functions as the series finale. It’s a phenomenal movie, but it was never going to satisfy fans the way a proper conclusion could have. There were simply too many character arcs to close out, too many conflicts and rivalries to address and resolve in a 90-minute movie. There’s plenty of potential for spinoffs, but Adult Swim doesn’t seem especially interested in them. Now, Publick has confirmed that the company shot down a pitch for Venture Bros. spinoff series centered around one of the show’s best team-ups.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cancelled Venture Bros. spinoff would have centered around the Order of the Triad, a mystical superhero team consisting of the hilarious Dr. Orpheus, Jefferson Twilight, and the Alchemist. Publick revealed the spinoff on Instagram, posting a photo captioned: “Alas…it was not to be.” Those who are familiar with Venture Bros. canon will understand how much of a bummer this is, and how sad it is that this genuine and unique series didn’t get the ending it deserved.

An Order of the Triad Spinoff Would’ve Been Hilarious

When considering which aspect of or dynamic in The Venture Bros.’ universe are most ripe for expansion, the Order of the Triad should be at or near the top of the list. The mystical corners of Publick and Hammer’s continuity were consistently some of the most interesting, mainly because Dr. Orpheus is one of the funniest characters in the show. A blatant parody of Dr. Strange, Orpheus handles everything with a disproportionate amount of drama, earning himself a musical theme that’s almost as hilarious as anything that comes out of his mouth. Blade stand-in Jefferson Twilight deserves to be showcased, too, not least because his ongoing hunt for black vampires, or “Blaculas,” is one of the funniest crusades in cartoon history. Rounding out the Triad is The Alchemist, whose cynicism make him a hoot in his own right.

When The Venture Bros. got cancelled, it left a void in Adult Swim’s programming that almost no other series could fill. I say “almost” because an Order of the Triad spinoff would’ve been that show, and chances are solid it would’ve been excellent. The depth and care that Publick and Hammer put into these characters and continuity are a huge part of why The Venture Bros. is now a cult classic, and it’s a shame that we won’t see more of this brilliant and colorful universe. I guess that means watching what we did get is all the more special.