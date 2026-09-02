Bungo Stray Dogs Returns With Special Crunchyroll Trailer While Fans Wait on Season 6

Bungo Stray Dogs has kicked off a celebration for a major milestone, and Crunchyroll is going all out for the occasion with a special trailer showing off how far the anime has come over the last decade. The anime adaptation for Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa’s original manga has been a major hit ever since it kicked off its run, and it’s been ten long years since the series first hit our screens. While it’s yet to be revealed if there is more anime to come in the future, Crunchyroll still has something new to share either way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bungo Stray Dogs originally made its debut with the TV anime back in 2016, and this year officially kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration of the anime franchise on a whole. Taking the stage during Anime NYC 2026 this Summer with a special panel commemorating the occasion, Crunchyroll has dropped a special trailer going back through a decade of Bungo Stray Dogs‘ anime history. You can check it out below to honor your favorite moments.

Bungo Stray Dogs Celebrates 10 Years of the Anime

Play video

Bungo Stray Dogs is now celebrating the 10th anniversary, but the franchise unfortunately is it a bit of a limbo while fans wait to see what’s next from the TV anime series. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 wrapped up its original run back in 2023, but unfortunately there was no word on whether or not the series is coming back with a potential sixth season. It’s been all these years without any signs of it all moving forward, but it’s not like the franchise has been completely inactive during this time either. There have been new projects to follow along for fans.

Bungo Stray Dogs WAN!! is an official spinoff of the TV anime series that brings back the staff and cast from the main series, and offers a much cuter take on the world and its characters than seen in the main show. It returned for a second season of episodes this Summer, and is available to watch on Crunchyroll with both a Japanese and English language audio release. But the spinoff still likely isn’t a good replacement for the fact that fans are desperately hoping for the action packed show to return in full.

What’s Going on With Bungo Stray Dogs?

Courtesy of Bones

Bungo Stray Dogs has been a popular hit with five seasons of the TV anime under its belt, two seasons of a spinoff, and a feature film release, but there have been other projects that haven’t been as lucky. The official mobile game release had unfortunately been shut down earlier this Spring in the midst of the anime’s current pause, so fans have been eager to find out what’s going on. And the lack of any potential tease for the future with the 10th anniversary unfortunately does make it all sting that much more.

Bungo Stray Dogs has also been in and out of various hiatuses for the manga release, so it’s yet to be revealed if the franchise will return for more of the anime. But that also means there’s plenty of time to catch up with it all on Crunchyroll in the meantime. And time to see why this show has been such a hit. It’s a battle royale inspired by famous authors, and that’s just pretty neat.