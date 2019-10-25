One Piece: Stampede Becomes The Anime’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

One Piece has had a banner year all around, with the Wano Country Arc continuing to hype up fans across both the anime and the manga, leaving the Straw Hat Pirates attempting fight against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. The franchise has also released its fourteenth feature film, offering a storyline that sees Luffy and his crew attempting to beat out the other competitors for Gol D. Roger’s lost treasure during the Pirate Festival. With some of the best animation the franchise has ever seen, the most recent film has hit a huge milestone!

Twitter User NewWorldArtur has broken down the fact that One Piece: Stampede has made over $60 Million USD at the box office, making it the highest grossing anime film in the franchise’s history, creating a serious payday for Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates:

With the Chinese release of One Piece Stampede, the movie has well exceeded 7 billion yen (60M+$) at the box office, beating Film Z as the best-grossing One Piece movie of all time! The movie will be debuting in the States tomorrow, so I hope all of you who can get to enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/TXKNWrGVhF — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) October 23, 2019

One Piece: Stampede can be seen in theaters in North America this week, with western fans finally getting the chance to see the fourteenth film in the series on the silver screen. Certainly, with the North American release, Stampede will be adding some more coin to its coffers, increasing the overall profitability of the film.

As mentioned earlier, the film takes a break from Wano Country and instead focuses on a Pirate Festival where nearly all the pirates of the world congregate at a chance to discovering some long lost treasure from one of the biggest pirates in the franchise.

What do you think of One Piece: Stampede becoming the highest grossing film in the anime franchise? Have you had a chance to catch the fourteenth film in the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.