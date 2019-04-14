‘One Piece: Stampede’ Collects First Stills

One Piece has plenty on its plate these days, and it will be adding more this fall. After a solid wait, fans will get to check out the anime’s next film in a few months, and its first stills have been collected by fans.

So, if you want to get a close-up look at the One Piece film, then we’ve got the screenshots for you.

Not long ago, the first trailer for One Piece: Stampede went live, and it was there fans got a first look at the film. The movie will follow the Straw Hat crew and dozens more as they gather for the Pirate Expo, and the event hopes to unlock the location of Gol D. Roger’s treasure. However, the competition is fierce for the reward, and Monkey D. Luffy will have to fend off dozens to earn the boon.

As you can see above, a slew of screenshots were taken from the trailer’s key parts, so fans are able to get a better look at what is to come.

The first still shows the Straw Hat crew gathered in the kind of chaos you’d expect. Luffy is in the center with a second hat on, and he is carrying what looks like a giant helmet filled with food. The rest of his crew can be seen around him, and yes — Zoro and Sanji are facing off with one another to the side.

The next stills shows off the film’s two villains, one of which who hails from the Gol D. Roger crew. Two original characters can e seen as well, and they appear to be part of a performance troupe hired to entertain at the Pirate Expo.

The rest of the stills shows off some familiar faces as One Piece: Stampede will reunite the most unexpected faces. Everyone from Trafalgar Law to Garp and even Buggy the Clown can be found in some stills. So, it would be an understatement to say this film will have a stacked character roster.

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

