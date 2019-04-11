‘One Piece: Stampede’ Release First Poster

One Piece: Stampede has big plans to take over the anime scene this fall. The franchise is celebrating its anniversary year with a new feature, and the epic outing will seeing the Straw Hat crew meet up with some big threats.

So, isn’t it about time fans learned about the film? Well, the folks at Toei Animation think so, and that is why the film’s first poster has gone live.

Over on Twitter, Moetron News shared the first poster for One Piece: Stampede with fans. The picture, which can be seen below, shows off Monkey D. Luffy with his crew in a colorful town.

“One Piece: Stampede” anime film new poster visual; opens August 9th https://t.co/VF04P8MVIW pic.twitter.com/nttbPFbU6T — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) April 10, 2019

The poster has Luffy in the front, and he appears to be sitting on a treasure chest. With a shield on his back, the captain seems to be wearing a hat on his hat, and he is flanked by the rest of his crew.

To the left, Robin can be seen with Zoro and Usopp. Brook and Franky can be seen filling out the back while Sanji, Nami, and Tony Tony Chopper hang out to the righthand side. All of the crew members are sporting new outfits, and fans are loving Nami’s orange overalls the most of all.

Finally, fans can see some newcomers to the back. Two characters above can be seen in shadow, and they will act as the film’s primary villains. The other two characters seem to come from a circus, and they will be allies to the Straw Hats during the big Pirate Expo this film is set during.

So far, fans have yet to learn any specific story details about the film. The movie will come out on August 9 in the U.S, so fans are hoping a theatrical release will come to the States before 2019 runs up.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

