One Piece: Stampede Reveals Theme Song Details

One Piece is celebrating the monumental 20th Anniversary of its anime this year, and not only will the series be getting a major upgrade with the debut of the Wano Country arc but the franchise will be releasing a huge new film in One Piece: Stampede. It’s going to be a huge Summer for One Piece fans, and the new film seems to be dripping in style. Hopefully that continues with its theme song.

One Piece: Stampede revealed that the theme song will be titled “GONG” as performed by WANIMA on its official Twitter account. And by the looks of the included photo with the announcement, WANIMA had a great time contributing to the film.

One Piece: Stampede is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan, and Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

New characters and cast members for the film include Tsutomu Isobe as Douglas Bullet, Yusuke Santamaria as Buena Festa, Rino Sashihara as Ann, Ryota Yamasato as Donald Moderate, and Chinese fashion model and singer Ron Monroe, YouTuber group Fischer’s, and Naoto Takenaka in currently unconfirmed roles.

Each new look at the upcoming film has only increased anticipation for its release, and a major factor is that many of the allies and enemies over the series will be making an appearance. Members of the Worst Generation, Shichibukai, Marines, and various other characters will appear, and now it’s just a matter of seeing just how they all bounce off of one another to face a new threat from the new Gol D. Roger crew member.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.