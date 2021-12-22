One Piece: Red Will Make Straw Hat History With Jinbe

One Piece is about to make movie history with Jinbe and the Straw Hats in the upcoming One Piece Film: Red! Fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series have had quite a lot to celebrate over the last year with the manga reaching its 1000th chapter milestone, and the anime reaching its own 1000th episode milestone as well. But that was far from the only celebration warranted as the series clearly has some big plans in store for fans next year such as the release of the next major feature film, One Piece: Red.

There’s still very little we know about what to expect about the next film in the One Piece franchise outside of it touting a major role for Red-Haired Shanks, but during Jump Festa a new update was revealed that showed off what the Straw Hats will look like for the new movie. Their makeovers are a major part of each new movie, but this next release will be making history as it finally includes Jinbe as a full fledged member of the Straw Hats after he joined their crew full time in the Wano Country arc.

https://twitter.com/OP_FILMRED/status/1472476365136211968?s=20

Jinbe officially joined the Straw Hat crew during the Whole Cake Island arc when he had first declared that he was freeing himself from Big Mom’s crew, and told Luffy he wanted to join the Straw Hats. But this was held off for quite a long time until Jinbe made his grand return to save Luffy and the Straw Hats right as they were readying to make their way into Onigashima for the final battle of the Wano Country arc. Now he’s an official part of the Straw Hat crew, and that means he gets into the fun of this new movie too.

It's hard to imagine that the anime will be wrapping the Wano Country arc before One Piece Film: Red releases in August 6th in Japan, but that just means we'll be seeing more of how Jinbe fits into the dynamic of the crew once they head out of Wano into the open sea for even more adventures later.