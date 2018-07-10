‘One Piece’ Gives the Straw Hats Some Brand New Identities

With One Piece’s Whole Cake Island arc wrapped, and the Reverie arc entering a new phase, the manga has finally reached the long awaited Wano. This also meant fans got some much appreciated re-introductions to their favorite Straw Hats.

But a lot has changed in the two years since fans have seen them, so many of the Straw Hats were given brand new Wano identities.

After splitting from Luffy, Zoro, Franky, Robin, and Usopp have made it to Wano. Needing to blend into the society to avoid alerting Kaidou before Luffy and the others arrive, each of them has taken on a new Wano identity. Franky has become “Franosuke” the Carpenter, Usopp has become a slimy frog oil salesman named “Usohachi,” Robin has become a geisha in training named “O-Robi,” and most surprisingly is what Zoro has been doing since then.

Zoro (who is now named “Zorojuro”) has been accused of the murder of famed swordsman Ryuuma because he owns Shusui, an was nearly put to death for it. But when given a knife meant for sepukku, Zoro instead uses it to slice the entire area in half.

Fans were thrilled to see these characters back in such interesting ways, and now it’s a matter of what exactly Zoro and the others have been doing since fans had last seen them in the manga.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only has the manga finally reached Wano, Oda teased the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.