No, One Piece Is Not Returning To Toonami For Season 15

When it comes to anime, news is plentiful more often than not, and it can be difficult sorting through what’s what. The unfortunate proliferation of fake news has managed to infect the fandom as rumors try their best to become fact. So, it is time to set the record straight about a recent Toonami report…

No, One Piece is not set to return to the late night block. Sorry for the inconvenience though!

Recently, reports began cropping up online after a reported press release from Funimation was made public. The piece said One Piece was slated to make a Toonami return with season 15, and fans were asked to stay tuned for details about its premiere date.

The staff at Toonami Faithful also received this press release. We reached out to FUNimation and was told this is fake. https://t.co/Q93OlCI73n — CJ Maffris misses Momocon 2019 (@SeaJayMaffris) June 5, 2019

This press released was shared to several online forums as well as news sites before a staffer with Toonami News reached out to Funimation for comment.

“The staff at Toonami Faithful also received this press release. We reached out to FUNimation and was told this is fake,” CJ Maffris shared.

As it turns out, the press release blasted out was fake. There are no plans to bring back One Piece to Toonami at the moment, and fans admit they are not surprised to hear this news while still disappointed. After all, the press release did have a couple major discrepancies which made fans double take. For instance, the anime’s synopsis for season 15 does not align with the one Funimation fans are familiar with, and no official announcement was shared on the licensor’s social media pages.

Now, fans know that never happened because there’s no truth behind the report. For now, Toonami will remain without the Straw Hat crew as Monkey D. Luffy prepares to tackle a new anime arc this summer.

