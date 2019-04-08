‘One Piece’ Shares Hilarious Unseen Anime Bloopers

One Piece is celebrating its huge 25th Anniversary this year, and not only is the anime celebrating by highlighting early moments of the series with new animation for the Reverie arc, the series will be releasing all sorts of new specials — and even a movie — later this year. With a special broadcast announcing the an upcoming new anime special, fans were also treated to some hilarious, previously unseen anime bloopers.

As caught by @SkippyTheRobot on Twitter, Nico Robin’s voice actress Yuriko Yamaguchi has a hilarious trip up when trying to pronounce one of Nico Robin’s elaborately named Fleur attacks. Check it out below.

I didnt even realize that they showed off Japanese One Piece bloopers in that 20th annviersary special the other day and this one had me fucking cackling pic.twitter.com/1b6rp8E6sS — Skippy (@SkippyTheRobot) April 3, 2019

This was the same 25th Anniversary special for the series that announced that a new anime special based on one of Eiichiro Oda’s prototypes for One Piece before the official release of the series, Romance Dawn, will be releasing in Japan later this October. A round table of various personalities reacted to all kinds of news, and these hilarious bloopers was just icing on the cake for anime fans for sure.

Not only were fans treated to a rare flub from Yuriko Yamaguchi, fans also got to see a rare blooper from Luffy voice actress Mayumi Tanaka. In the blooper, Tanaka attempts to do Luffy’s usually chipper greeting but trips up. She giggles to herself a little bit before realizing she’s channeling her performance for Dragon Ball’s Krillin as he would normally call out to Goku in the same way. You can find the clip below.

Mayumi Tanaka is a treasure pic.twitter.com/rJ5B0SzvRs — Skippy (@SkippyTheRobot) April 3, 2019

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

