One Piece Shares New Wano Anime Preview

Toei Animation is currently celebrating the landmark 20th Anniversary of the One Piece anime, and not only will the franchise see a new movie later this Summer with One Piece: Stampede, but the anime will be entering the much anticipated Wano arc of the series later this year. While the arc may currently be in the works in the manga, fans have already gotten their first tease at how the anime will bring it to life.

Recently, One Piece shared a much longer 20th Anniversary sizzle reel, and the difference between this latest one and the first from several months ago is the extended look at the anime’s take on the Wano arc. Check it out below, and you can find the full anniversary reel above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YOOOOO IS THIS REAL!! One Piece Wano Preview! #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/cn1bKPpYmb — The one StrawHat (@TheoneStrawHat) April 24, 2019

This particular scene comes from early in the events of the Wano arc. Luffy sets out on his own to explore the country, and soon finds himself in a crowd of angry samurai and thieves. It’s here he brandishes a sword he recently picked up, and gets ready to fight as a samurai pirate. It looks to be making a great transition to anime, though this scene is probably very early on in the series’ production.

This was the same Wano tease fans got a glimpse of last year, though it was not animated nor featured any Luffy dialogue. As the Wano arc will reportedly begin in the anime this Summer, there’s no telling how many changes will be made to this scene before it arrives in the anime officially. But at least fans know it’s starting from a strong source.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!