One Piece Wano Arc Welcomes Major Hunter x Hunter Duo

One Piece‘s Wano arc has officially begun in the anime, and things are now in full swing as Zoro has found himself in some big trouble. But that’s only the beginning as along with this brand new side of the world, fans will be introducing to all sorts of potential new fan-favorite characters. One Piece has revealed that O-Tama and O-Kiku will soon be making their debut in the anime by showing off their character designs, but who will voice them?

It turns out One Piece will be tapping a very familiar Hunter x Hunter duo for its new arc as the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that Megumi Han has been cast as the voice of the young girl O-Tama, and Mariya Ise has been confirmed as the voice behind the tall samurai O-Kiku.

Anime fans might recognize this duo as they have both provided voices for many huge anime series and characters over their career. They most notably worked together on the Hunter x Hunter anime series, with Han providing the voice of Gon and Ise performing for Killua. They have been cast for the same anime series plenty of times since then, with Kakegurui xx being a recent example, but this should be great new for fans!

This isn’t the only major anime player being tapped for the new cast of characters either as the series recently confirmed that Nana Mizuki, who has previously voiced Naruto‘s Hinata, as the mysterious Oiran Komurasaki. While Komurasaki and O-Tama have been seen in the anime already in small doses, it seems fans should gear up for their full vocal debut sooner than not!

What do you think of Megumi Han and Mariya Ise joining the cast? Are they going to be good fits for Tama and Kiku?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

