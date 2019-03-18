‘One Piece’s New Anime Arc Release Window Surfaces

One Piece‘s manga is currently in the midst of the samurai fueled Wano arc in which all of the Straw Hats have been gathered in one place after spending such a long time apart, and fans have been especially anxious as to when the anime series would get here. Now fans have an idea as a release window for the anime’s Wano arc has surfaced online.

According to reports from notable online personality @YonkouProd, who has previously reported many anime releases, the Wano arc will begin in the anime this Summer.

The Wano Country arc will begin airing in July for the One Piece anime. pic.twitter.com/7Pxdr5H5ti — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 18, 2019

Specifically, @YonkouProd reports that the Wano arc will officially begin in the anime this July. This should be taken with a grain of salt as this start date has been unconfirmed, but a July start would make a ton of sense. The Wano arc’s anime adaptation was first teased during a special 20th Anniversary video celebrating the anime series, so fans have been waiting to see it come to life since then. As for why it’s starting in July, fans will have another arc to look forward to before the Straw Hats get to Wano officially.

Before the Wano arc officially begins, there is a smaller arc in between Whole Cake Island and Wano. Dubbed the “Reverie” arc, this arc sees the return of many favorite faces from the series past as various world leaders and royalty meet for the special “Reverie” in which they discuss the state of the world. More so than the Wano arc itself, the Reverie arc teased many of the larger details about One Piece‘s world.

With the Whole Cake Island arc coming to an end soon, most likely by the middle of April, this will give the anime plenty of room to explore the full Reverie arc and every one of its major reveals. At least this also gives fans an idea of when they’ll be able to see the Straw Hats all together again.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.