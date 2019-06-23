One Piece Fans Are Going Nuts Over Wano Arc’s New Trailer

One Piece‘s Wano arc will soon be making its anime debut in July, and the hype for this new arc is through the roof as each new look at the arc has been better than the last. With it only being a few days away, the series showed off a strong new trailer for the arc that gives fans the best look at the new offerings from the arc yet. Now fans really can’t wait to see what comes next.

The anime will be going through a major refresh as not only will it feature some staff changes, a new region for Luffy to explore, and the Straw Hats will finally all be in the same place after spending way too long apart.

Naturally with this major shake-up for the anime, and given how the Reverie arc has worn down fans with its excessive flashbacks, the excitement is palpable as One Piece fans know that Wano is just a short ways away. Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest trailer for the new Wano Country arc, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

