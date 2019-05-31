One Piece’s ‘Wano’ Arc Premiere Date Surfaces

One Piece is neck deep in the middle of its “Reverie Arc”, finding Luffy and the Straw Hat combating external threats during a gathering of the world leaders of numerous countries. With the series’ popularity continuing to skyrocket in both its anime and manga mediums, fans are wondering when the next big arc will take place. It looks like we have our answer with the next storyline, “the Wano Arc”, getting a release date in the anime.

Twitter User SkippyTheRobot discovered the release date for the upcoming storyarc through Hochi News, an internet publication, that states that July 7th will feature the first episode of this new story, along with a new story director and OP:

Wano Country is a country that is not a part of the World Government, originally not joining because of its lack of ability to pay the tribute required to make it an “official” country. It eventually gained a society and way of life all its own, relying on the ways of the samurai and ninja to mold itself. What makes this country special, aside from cutting itself off from the world outside, is it acts as the designated meeting point for the Straw Hat Pirates, where Monkey and the rest of the crew may finally be reunited after their individual training arcs.

Of course, Luffy and his friends will have to contend with not just the recurring forces of Big Mom’s Pirates, but also the Beast Pirates led under Kaido, one of the four pirate emperors. The island itself is ruled by a shogun, eliciting a feudal Japan theme that will surely make Zoro feel at home with his motif.

