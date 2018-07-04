Anime

‘One Piece’ Fans Are Floored Over Wano’s Big Reveal

One Piece may have taken its time, but the series finally did the thing it promised all those years ago. At long last, the acclaimed series has introduced Wano Country to the fandom, and everyone is losing their cool over the mysterious nation’s gorgeous aesthetic.

Seriously, have you seen Wano? There’s nothing like it on the Grand Line or anywhere really.

For those unaware, One Piece introduced Wano to the world with its most recent chapter. Weekly Shonen Jump shared chapter 909 with readers, and it entered the very isolated country halfway through.

Naturally, One Piece picked up with the Straw Hats who were sent to Wano alongside Roronoa Zoro. Each of the pirates were living under new identities as they tried to blend into Wano’s close-knit communities. However, Zoro did a less-than-great job as he ended up being sentenced to death for a string of murders.

Whoops?

While the reunion was great, it was Wano Country itself that kept fans mesmerized. The special location has been talked about for some time, but its appearance have taken a long time. In fact, Wano was first mentioned back in April 2007 when One Piece put up chapter 450. Now, more than a decade later, Wano is here and as gorgeous as you’d hoped.

Influenced by traditional Japanese styles, Wano combines fantasy with history. The first bit of the nation shown houses lots of traditional buildings, but its massive waterfalls and cherry blossoms are hard to overlook. And, as you can see below, fans are more than ready to see everything the secretive country has to offer.

What do you think about Wano Country so far? Did its big debut live up to the hype? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

