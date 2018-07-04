‘One Piece’ Fans Are Floored Over Wano’s Big Reveal

One Piece may have taken its time, but the series finally did the thing it promised all those years ago. At long last, the acclaimed series has introduced Wano Country to the fandom, and everyone is losing their cool over the mysterious nation’s gorgeous aesthetic.

Seriously, have you seen Wano? There’s nothing like it on the Grand Line or anywhere really.

For those unaware, One Piece introduced Wano to the world with its most recent chapter. Weekly Shonen Jump shared chapter 909 with readers, and it entered the very isolated country halfway through.

Naturally, One Piece picked up with the Straw Hats who were sent to Wano alongside Roronoa Zoro. Each of the pirates were living under new identities as they tried to blend into Wano’s close-knit communities. However, Zoro did a less-than-great job as he ended up being sentenced to death for a string of murders.

Whoops?

While the reunion was great, it was Wano Country itself that kept fans mesmerized. The special location has been talked about for some time, but its appearance have taken a long time. In fact, Wano was first mentioned back in April 2007 when One Piece put up chapter 450. Now, more than a decade later, Wano is here and as gorgeous as you’d hoped.

Influenced by traditional Japanese styles, Wano combines fantasy with history. The first bit of the nation shown houses lots of traditional buildings, but its massive waterfalls and cherry blossoms are hard to overlook. And, as you can see below, fans are more than ready to see everything the secretive country has to offer.

What do you think about Wano Country so far? Did its big debut live up to the hype? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Sign Us Up Right Now!

One piece wano country pic.twitter.com/JPueW8zca6 — Debashis pradhan (@debashispradh11) July 2, 2018

It’s So Pretty It Hurts

Wano Country looks so beautiful. Oda never fails to amaze me with his glorious locations in this world. pic.twitter.com/X6sP8yNn8c — GENESIS | VI (@GENESISVI3) June 29, 2018

No Wonder No One Wants To Leave Wano

The Wano country; the land of the samurai pic.twitter.com/7LLZ3xpgo2 — keeping it ʟαш ? (@thelawrencemgee) June 29, 2018

Zoro, Stop Destroying The Beautiful Scenery!

Wano’s such beautiful country, and Zoro-Juro somehow already show his insting! Amazing Chapter! #OnePiece909 pic.twitter.com/1LRYp4w7B5 — farid mahendra ridwan (@faridridwaan) June 29, 2018

At Long Last, We Meet Wano

And there it is. Wano country

We finally see it



Today’s chapter 909

First time is was ever mentioned: 450 Hogback had a special warrior at a zombie pic.twitter.com/D9QTpaArY4 — Big Zam ? (@ZapZamberini) July 2, 2018

Will Wano Usurp Marineford’s Throne?

We are entering one of the most anticipated arcs of One Piece, Wano Country. These two small panels from the latest chapter are just a small example of why you need to read/watch One Piece. pic.twitter.com/IMvFqgIVGi — Chris LoBosco Jr. (@LoBosco) June 30, 2018

One Piece Is Finally Heading To Japan

I think what I’m gonna like the most about wano is that one piece has been to so many different places but this is gonna be the first time we see one pieces version of Japan. — Sanji (@BlackLegBoolin) June 29, 2018

Geisha Robin Is An Actual Gift

Man the wano arc just started in one piece but I still get over this. I need more geisha Robin. pic.twitter.com/6mS1opAhwn — Bronxden Domain (@BronxDen) June 29, 2018

There’s No Outdoing Wano, Not At All

Wano + Zoro = Dreams Come True