New ‘One Piece: World Seeker’ Trailer Reveals Karma System

One Piece is at the top of its game even after all these years, and the title has no plans to slow down. With its anime celebrating a milestone anniversary, the franchise is ready to put out a new game, and fans can get a new look at One Piece World Seeker at last.

Over on Twitter, Bandai Namco US shared a new trailer for the One Piece game with fans. It was there fans learned about its Karma System, a tool that will help fans unlock new quests and loot as they play the open-world title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Introducing the ONE PIECE World Seeker Karma System! Build relationships with characters by completing side missions & other elements, in turn, Luffy will be able to enjoy new quests & bonuses,” Bandai Namco captioned the trailer.

Introducing the ONE PIECE World Seeker Karma System! Build relationships with characters by completing side missions & other elements, in turn, Luffy will be able to enjoy new quests & bonuses. Set sail on an exciting One Piece adventure! Pre-order today: //t.co/Zv8P0JdDfV pic.twitter.com/15y0XofpfD — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 19, 2019

As you can see above, the clip features new scenes from One Piece World Seeker as well as some gameplay. The clip goes on to show Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat allies as they complete samaritan missions to gain some good karma. In one scene, the game’s new heroine is asking Luffy and Franky to take out some pirates at Amber Harbor, and the duo do just that.

“Karma System allows Luffy to build relationships with characters on the island. By developing relationships with not only the Straw Hat crew, but also with the residents and rivals, Luffy will be able to enjoy new mission,” the trailer reveals.

Another cutscene shows Luffy teaming up with Trafalgar Law to take out CP agents on the island.

“Depending on Luffy’s choices and interactions, Karma values will be assigned to each character. Relationships are built by completing side missions and other elements.”

If you are looking to peep this game when it debuts, Bandai Namco will roll out this title starting March 15. You can check out pre-order details here and read up on the game’s official description below:

“Set sail on an all-new adventure in ONE PIECE World Seeker! Luffy & the Straw Hats are back in a new story that puts players’ into Luffy’s point of view, as he battles and explores a seamless world.”