One Piece Fans React to Yamato's Surprising Revelations
When it comes to the ongoing One Piece arc, Wano has gotten all sorts of complicated. The rebels have several teams working to invade Kaido's lair while Orochi plots his own scheme against the Kozuki coup. As you can imagine, fans are invested in the brewing war as Big Mom has sided with Kaido for the event, but that reveal wasn't the most surprising. It was revealed the Beasts Pirates leader has a kid, and Yamato debuted in full in the manga's most recent chapter.
If you have read One Piece chapter 984, then you will know a good bit about Yamato. The fighter is strong enough to knock out a member of their dad's top fighters, and Yamato is eager to join the rebels. As it turns out, Yamato was present for Oden's execution, and they were so inspired by the leader that they have chosen to carry out his legacy.
The reveal shocked fans on two levels given Yamato's desire to take down Kaido. Fans were also surprised when the newcomer revealed they were born a woman. As it turns out, Kaido's son presents as a man despite being born a female. Kaido and everyone refer to Yamato as a man, so it seems Yamato is a transgender man.
Both revelations have sparked discussion within the fandom, and you can find a slew of those comments below. It seems the fandom is ready to welcome Yamato as a hero but want to know more about their exposure to Oden. And if the hero can help bring down Kaido and his alliance, Yamato is all the more welcome to join the fight!
GOAT Material
Yamato is strong. Yamato has a cool character design. Yamato likes Ace. Potential goat. #onepiece984 pic.twitter.com/tTlBi6USMe— Kumi (@D_Kumii) July 5, 2020
Yikes
Yamato: "I'm a man."
One Piece fandom: "A STRONG FEMALE CHARACTER! NEW WAIFU! 😍"#OnePiece984 pic.twitter.com/Bi1h8ED6Kd— Mano 💀 (@iSeeOwen) July 5, 2020
Support Yamato
lordtttt the transphobia in the one piece fandom disgusts me. it pisses me off that people use the she/her pronouns referring to yamato.
he says he's a man. kaido calls him his 'son'. everybody acknowledges his gender. just bc he's not "male-passing" doesnt mean he aint a man— ryann (@yukisayolisa) July 3, 2020
Say It Louder
I love Yamato One Piece, he deserves all rights— k a t h i (@korokathi) July 7, 2020
Let Yamato Live!
kiku is a woman and yamato is a man. one piece is finally getting decent trans representation and the fans are being transphobic as f-ck.— LGBT+ WRATH AND BLM (@Captain_Sway) July 3, 2020
Live and Learn
The backlash Kiku got was way more than Yamato and people eventually got used to the idea that Kiku is trans.
I also guess that since OP fandom is so globally spread many know absolutely nothing about trans people. While others use religion as an excuse to be ignorant— ℍ𝕒𝕪𝕒 👑민우👑 (@SexyChanyonce) July 6, 2020
For Your Consideration
The footing w Yamato and the trans rep is like EXTREMELY shaky at best but listen. This is like the first time I got canon transmasc rep so I’m taking Yamato and I am Running— demon!zoro enthusaist (@nineswordstyle) July 5, 2020
What Kaido Says Goes
Kaido said ill k*ll you if you’re Oden but if you’re trans that’s fine pic.twitter.com/HhuRetCGY6— demon!zoro enthusaist (@nineswordstyle) July 5, 2020
