One Piece Fans React to Yamato's Surprising Revelations

When it comes to the ongoing One Piece arc, Wano has gotten all sorts of complicated. The rebels have several teams working to invade Kaido's lair while Orochi plots his own scheme against the Kozuki coup. As you can imagine, fans are invested in the brewing war as Big Mom has sided with Kaido for the event, but that reveal wasn't the most surprising. It was revealed the Beasts Pirates leader has a kid, and Yamato debuted in full in the manga's most recent chapter.

If you have read One Piece chapter 984, then you will know a good bit about Yamato. The fighter is strong enough to knock out a member of their dad's top fighters, and Yamato is eager to join the rebels. As it turns out, Yamato was present for Oden's execution, and they were so inspired by the leader that they have chosen to carry out his legacy.

The reveal shocked fans on two levels given Yamato's desire to take down Kaido. Fans were also surprised when the newcomer revealed they were born a woman. As it turns out, Kaido's son presents as a man despite being born a female. Kaido and everyone refer to Yamato as a man, so it seems Yamato is a transgender man.

Both revelations have sparked discussion within the fandom, and you can find a slew of those comments below. It seems the fandom is ready to welcome Yamato as a hero but want to know more about their exposure to Oden. And if the hero can help bring down Kaido and his alliance, Yamato is all the more welcome to join the fight!

