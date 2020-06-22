One Piece Introduces Yamato, Kaido's Mysterious Son

One Piece fans know a lot has happened in the Wano Country arc so far, and it is only about to get more hectic. The manga is showing off the Straw Hats in a big way as Monkey D. Luffy prepares for a fight of the ages. But thanks to the most recent chapter of One Piece, fans have learned some invaluable information about Kaido.

Or rather, they finally got to see it up close. Kaido shocked the fandom when he confirmed he had a son, and his strongest minions have been out searching for the rogue boy. Chapter 983 went so far as to introduce Yamato to readers... and it confirmed the boy is not his father's blind servant.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The One Piece chapter ends with the introduction of Yamato who strikes out at one of the Tobi Roppo attacking Luffy. Not only does the masked man use an attack which his father is known for, but he manages to knock out Ulti who Luffy admitted was too strong for him to handle at the moment.

After Yamato takes out the girl, he is forced to flee with Luffy under his arm after verifying the captain's identity. Yamato towers over Luffy when they first meet, but he has manners unlike anything fans have seen from Kaido. It turns out the boy has been waiting on Luffy, and it seems like Yamato is more eager to align with these heroes than his father.

"I've been waiting for. You!! Waiting for a very long time!!! My name is Yamato!! I'm Kaido's son!!"

As you can see below, fans have tons of theories about this character's debut, and we have plenty of them ourselves. So if you think you know what will happen next with Kaido's son, you best share those theories now.

