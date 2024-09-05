One Piece Teases Yamato's Mother With Surprising Update

Yamato was easily one of the most popular characters to arrive in One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. For some time, many Straw Hat Pirate fans believed that once the War For Wano was over, Yamato was become a part of Monkey D. Luffy's crew. Unfortunately, the holder of Kozuki Oden's name decided to take a different path. Wanting to stick closely to Oden's life, Yamato decided to explore Wano before heading out to sail the Grand Line proper. Now, thanks to the arrival of "One Piece Vivre Cards", new information might give anime fans a better idea of who Yamato's mother truly is.

Despite being sired by Kaido, Yamato was never wanting to become a part of his Beast Pirate army. Instead, Yamato found Kozuki Oden to be a worthy role model and even went so far as to take on the deceased ronin's name. During the fight against Kaido in the War For Wano arc, Yamato was instrumental in taking the fight to the Beast Pirate Captain and lent a major hand to Monkey D. Luffy. Luckily, Wano was saved and gave Yamato the chance to further their goals of living up to Kozuki Oden's legacy.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Yamato's Mother is WHO?

While not confirmed, the Vivre Card focusing on Yamato's details reveals that the Wano resident is twenty-eight years old. Twenty-eight years prior, Kaido landed on Wano's shores and began conspiring with the villainess Higurashi. While this isn't confirmed, Higurashi's ability to change her form might make her the right candidate to be the mother of Yamato. Ironically enough, Kaido was the one to kill Higurashi, meaning that Yamato will never be able to "reconnect" with the woman that might be her mother.

Kaido arrived to Wano before 28 years ago and conspired with Higurashi. Interestingly, Yamato is also 28 years old



That means Higurashi might be Yamato's mom . pic.twitter.com/8rAxQ4OoWh — Pew (@pewpiece) September 4, 2024

In One Piece's final saga, Luffy and his friends have left Wano in the past and ventured forth to Egghead Island. Meeting the mad scientist known as Dr. Vegapunk, the Straw Hats have learned far more about the Grand Line than they ever expected. While creator Eiichiro Oda has yet to confirm how many chapters his beloved manga has left, the shonen series is sure to end with a bang if the first parts of the final saga are any indication.

