‘One Piece’ Reveals A Terrifying Yonko Team-Up

One Piece‘s manga has been gathering different members of the World Government and Celestial Dragons alike in one place for the Reverie arc, and not only are the law enforcers gathering their strength but the pirates are as well.

In a move fans certainly did not expect, two of the Yonko (Four Emperors) Big Mom and Kaido are going to meet and work together in order to put an end to Luffy and the Straw Hats for sure.

The Four Emperors had already been shake up a few chapters earlier as the events of the Whole Cake Island arc left the public with the impression that Luffy had taken a seat as the “Fifth” Yonko (with the increased bounty to match). Fans had seen that Yonko had reacted sourly to Luffy getting that title, and none more so than Big Mom.

In the latest chapter of the series, Big Mom reaches out to Kaido because she needs his help to defeat Luffy but Kaidou hates the idea. He’s the one with the bone to pick with Luffy, but Big Mom declares she will be the one to kill Luffy and says that she and Kaidou should stay friendly on the matter.

The most brazen thing is that the two of them have a completely traceable conversation as a way to taunt the military. But since they’re heading for Wano, which isn’t under the marines’ jurisdiction, the Marines won’t step in. This also means that the trip to Wano will be even more arduous for the Straw Hats since they not only have to deal with Wano’s mysterious denizens, but two of the fierce Yonko as well.

Things are certainly changing in One Piece, and fans won’t want to miss what happens next as series creator Eiichiro Oda keeps adding pieces to the puzzle.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.