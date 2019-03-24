‘One Piece’ Accidentally Disses Zoro in Latest Episode

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc is nearing its end in the anime as Luffy and the Straw Hats are being carried by the Sun Pirates’ new ocean current away from the Charlotte Family’s fleet. The wild series of events through the arc has pushed Luffy to his limits, and teases that he may be heading for a bright future. But the same can’t be said for Zoro.

In the latest episode of the series, fans were reminded of the Worst Generation taking over the New World. But Morgans’ details accidentally insults Roronoa Zoro as he’s not listed as part of the Worst Generation who are on their way to becoming Pirate King.

When the idea of the Worst Generation was first introduced, it detailed a group of 12 “Supernovas” who are rookie pirates who have been in the center of huge events in the pirate world. As Morgans reminds fans in the Episode 876 of the series, he mentions ten of these pirates. He mentions how these pirates are candidates for the future Pirate King. The names are as follows:

“Surgeon of Death” Trafalgar D. Law

“Magician” Basil Hawkins

“Red Flag” X Drake

“Roar of the Sea” Scratchmen Apoo

Capone “Gang” Bege

“Glutton” Jewelry Bonney

“Mad Monk” Urouge

Eustass “Captain” Kidd

“Murder Machine” Killer

“Blackbeard” Marshall D. Teach

“Straw Hat” Monkey D. Luffy

As fans quickly noticed, this list does not include Roronoa Zoro. While he’s included as one of the troublemakers of the New World, he must not be a proper candidate for Pirate King. This makes sense in a way as Luffy’s his captain, but this comes across as a slight aside that negates Zoro’s efforts. It’s made worse by his absence from the series of late, but it won’t be long until he returns and reaffirms his strength as the series continues.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

