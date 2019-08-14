One Piece Shows Zoro Rescuing A Mysterious Woman In Wano

One Piece has finally re-united Zoro and Luffy in the country of Wano, giving fans the reunion of the Straw Hat Pirates that fans have been looking for for quite some time. As the pair of swashbucklers enjoy their time together, they’re joined by a mysterious woman who is being chased down by a few soldiers who do not want any of Zoro’s swordsmanship. Tsuru, the mystery woman portrayed here, has a deep background in the country of Wano and will eventually do a fantastic job of dragging the Straw Hats deeper into the nation’s politics.

The story of episode 897 didn’t just give us Luffy and Tama making their way to the strange wasteland that Zoro currently finds himself in, it also gave us a better idea of Wano Country overall and just how terrible this isolationist nation can be sometimes. The water and food have been poisoned to such an extent that it is dangerous to either drink or eat around there, which is humorously displayed as a half shark, half alligator bears down on two large animals to boot.

Zoro, who is mostly minding his own business but desperately wants sake, luckily runs into the terrified woman who is being chased by guards. The guards, who immediately recognize Zoro, nervously attempt to fight him but are quickly dispatched, even managing to give the Straw Hat swordsman a much needed gourd of sake to call his own.

Following this quick skirmish, Zoro and Luffy are re-united and the woman who was saved mostly hands on the sidelines as one of the pirate leaders of the “Worst Generation”, Hawkins, steps into frame to challenge the Straw Hat Pirates to, what is sure to be, a welcome fight in the already stellar story arc that is Wano. Tsuru, the woman who was saved by Zoro, has ties to Tama and many others within the “walls” of the isolationist nation.

What did you think of this most recent episode of One Piece? What other Straw Hat reunions are you looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Wano Country!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.