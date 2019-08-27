One Piece Teases Zoro’s Surprising Sword Swap

If there is one thing Zoro is stingy about, it is his swords. The Straw Hat plans to become the world’s best swordsman, and he has racked up some truly powerful weapons to aid that quest. Over the years, Zoro accumulated three swords for his unique fighting style, but he lost track of Shusui when he came to Wano. And thanks to an emotional request, Zoro may leave the blade behind so long as he’s offered another in its place.

Don’t worry though! It turns out the blade Zoro has been offered is a powerful one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece chapter 953 broke down the issue Zoro has been faced with. A bandit managed to swipe the swordsman’s Shusui given the history of the blade. It turns out Shusui belonged to the greatest warrior which Wano ever knew. After the swordsmen died, the sword went with him, but foreign robbers desecrated the grave to take the sword with them. Many consider the loss of Shusui to be the cause of Wano’s downfall, and Hiyori is the one who offered Zoro a blade in exchange for his stolen on.

“Zolojuro, if your sword truly is the legendary Shusui, please return it to Wano,” Hiyori asked before making a special offer.

“I will give you another in return!! The katana I received from my late father. The sword is called Enma!! It is a legendary katana, the only one to have ever wounded Kaido!!”

Of course, this deal is a curious one. Zoro has pride in his swords, and he has grown attached to Shusui since he acquired it. However, Zoro is very interested in taking down Kaido, and Enma is said to be the only blade that can wound the Yonko. The hero might hate to say goodbye to Shusui given their history together, but Enma would be a very worthy replacement. Now, fans will just have to wait and see if Zoro accepts the offer.

So, do you think Zoro should make this trade? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.