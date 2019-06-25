One-Punch Man Fans React to Anime’s First-Ever Console Game Reveal

It seems the inevitable has happened. It has been quite some time since One-Punch Man caught fans by surprise, but the series did its best today. With the series touting around its second season, fans are more in tune with Saitama than ever, and they will soon be able to step into his suit.

After all, Bandai Namco US has announced a console One-Punch Man game is on its way, and fans have lots to say about the release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, fans were taken aback by the surprise announcement. Bandai Namco dropped the first trailer for One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows to the public with zero warning.

The first ever console game based on ONE PUNCH MAN is coming to PS4, X1, and PC! Get ready to play 3v3 battles as Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider and more in ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS! Can you take down your foes with a single punch? pic.twitter.com/GakZKIxoqu — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 25, 2019

“The first ever console game based on ONE PUNCH MAN is coming to PS4, X1, and PC! Get ready to play 3v3 battles as Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider and more in ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS,” the post reads.

“Can you take down your foes with a single punch?”

As the trailer continues, fans are given a good look at the title. The game, which is produced by Spike Chunsoft (Jump Force), looks straightforward. Its trailer begins with Saitama dressed in full gear, and it goes on to show battle sequences with Hellish Blizzard, Genos, and more.

Hilariously enough, anyone who fights One-Punch Man is in for a surprise. He is not phased by any attack show in this trailer… and that makes sense. After all, the whole point of the anime is that Saitama cannot be defeated, and fans have brought up this truth in their reactions.

As you can see in the slides below, fans have lots to say about the title. While some are disappointed this game will be a simple fighter, others are really excited to play Mumen Rider for themselves at last. So, here’s to hoping this game can live up to those expectations!

So, what do you make of this big One-Punch Man announcement? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Enter Mumen Rider

FUCKING MUMEN RIDER



YES — wooze100 (@Dat_Big_E_Chees) June 25, 2019

Justice for Bleach

So we got one punch man before bleach? 🤨 corny — Warriors In 7 (@jjbwho) June 25, 2019

Another Jump Force?

Looks like every other Shounen Jump fighting game — my name is wemon (@iamwemon) June 25, 2019

Bring Her to the Roster!

Mumen Rider Too Strong

Y’all better make Mumen Rider a top tier character. — [B-Lotus] (@BLotus8131) June 25, 2019

Wait… Can Saitama Even Lose?

Is nobody going to comment on how they showed off the characters by having them attacking Saitama and Saitaima was just standing there unaffected? — chase mathis (@chasemathis1) June 25, 2019

We’re Boarding First Class

So apparently there is gonna be a game of One Punch Man. All I have to say about this is I am fucking on board. — Shane/Steve (@TableFlipper20) June 25, 2019

Stats Are Too Dang High