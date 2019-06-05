One-Punch Man Creator Makes Fun of Recent Episode Delay

One-Punch Man fans are feeling a certain sort of sting this week. Despite being faced with a massive cliffhanger, audiences were not made privy to a new episode this week. The next One-Punch Man update was delayed thanks to a special tennis rally, and it looks like the series’ creator is poking fun at the break to ease fans.

Over on Twitter, the artist known as ONE hit up fans with a sketch mocking One-Punch Man‘s hiatus. In a turn of events, the webcomic creator tried to show why the French Open 2019 caused the anime to delay this week’s episode, and it all comes down to Genos.

Poor cyborg. The guy can never catch a break, can he?

As you can see above, the sketch shows Saitama hitting the tennis court for a match of his own. The hero might be the strongest superhero alive, but he’s no Serena Williams. The court is still perfectly intact as his opponents prepare their serve, but it seems Genos and Sonic are not on the same page.

In the page, Genos is shown making his serve, but he is less than accurate with his aiming. The tennis ball is whacked hard towards a very unsuspecting Sonic, and Saitama tries to warn the guy before he can take a hit.

Clearly, it seems Sonic took the blow since One-Punch Man was delayed this week. The character is in recovery while the French Open 2019 takes over the episode’s usual time slot. According to the series, One-Punch Man will resume airing normally next week which means episode 21 will air on June 11th. That is, if Sonic has recovered from this devastating blow by then!

So, are you all caught up on One-Punch Man? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”