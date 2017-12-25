‘One Punch Man’ Creator Shares Hilarious Holiday Sketch

One Punch Man is a series that is just as well known and liked for its comedy as it is for it action, so it makes a lot of sense that the creator of the series would find a hilarious way to celebrate the holidays.

The creator shared his own twist on the holiday to Twitter and fans have fallen to pieces.

The sketch depicts Saitama in a Winter outfit, complete with Santa hat, and he’s covered in blood. Gathering pieces of a broken Genos he says, “I got my street clothes all dirty…Should I just put all your parts in the bag?”

With Genos completely broken apart, he’s got nothing to say beyond a slightly embarrassed “Yes, please.” Not only does this small sketch show off the balance of humor and action that makes the series special, it also highlights the dynamic between the Genos, who pours all his effort into everything, and Saitama, who absentmindedly goes through life because of his massive strength.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump adaptation of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12 episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016. A second season of the series is currently in the works.