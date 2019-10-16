One-Punch Man Releases Special Halloween Poster

Though the second season of One-Punch Man may have ended long before All Hallow’s Eve, that isn’t stopping Saitama from getting into the Halloween spirit. With Saitama’s conclusion of the second season leaving things off on a cliffhanger, One-Punch Man will be returning for a special OVA event that focuses on an all new adventure. In order to celebrate the franchise, a brand new Halloween poster has been released that takes some of your favorite heroes and villains, giving each their own unique costume to start their nights of mischief.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 shared the poster that features around 60 characters from the franchise, drawn by Yusuke Murata who is one of the manga artists that bring the One-Punch Man story to life and does his best here to take the heroes and villains and put them into a Halloween mood:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season managed to illicit a Halloween theme by focusing on the Monster Association, an organization of monsters that are attempting to wipe out all the heroes of the city to rule the world as their own. The monsters themselves were terrifying, especially the ones that were formerly heroes but transformed into huge, dangerous characters thanks to ingesting “Monster Cells”. Of course, throughout the season, none of these monsters managed to lay a finger on Saitama, who brings down numerous members of the association with just one punch.

While a third season has yet to be confirmed, it’s clear that the popularity of One-Punch Man makes this not a question of “if” but rather of “when”. The upcoming OVA special will explore a brand new adventure for Saitama and introduce some new characters to the franchise, easing the wait from season 2’s conclusion to season three’s beginning.

What do you think of this Halloween themed One-Punch Man poster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and One-Punch Man!

Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”