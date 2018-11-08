‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Confirms Returning Theme Song Artist

It has been quite some time since One-Punch Man stepped out with new episodes, but that will change soon. The anime is slated to debut its second season early next year, and it seems its opening theme will feature a very familiar voice.

Over on Twitter, Hironobu Kageyama filmed a video for Viz Media confirming JAM Project will return to do the opening for One-Punch Man season two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For the second season of One-Punch Man starting in April 2019, JAM Project will be handling the opening theme song once again,” the artist revealed.

THE HERO Hironobu Kageyama from JAM Project has a special message for fans of #OnePunchMan! Catch Kageyama Sensei at the Anisong World Matsui festival at Anime NYC on Nov. 17. More info: //t.co/KDUfeDNSe3 pic.twitter.com/ebswRbSyNY — VIZ (@VIZMedia) November 5, 2018

“Please look forward to hearing the new song! I hear there are many One-Punch Man fans in the States too! That just blows my mind! And I’m sure they’re all mega excited for the next season!”

Continuing, Kageyama went on to tease what fans can expect from the anime’s next opening.

“Just like “The Hero” from the first season, I’m working on something that will get everybody super pumped up,” the artist stressed. “It’ll be the greatest opening theme song! You can count on it! For sure!”

For those of you unaware of JAM Project, the group is one of anime’s most famous outfits. The ensemble is made up of voice actors working in anime, and its rotating line-up features talent like Masaaki Endoh, Masami Okui, and more. JAM Project has created dozens of songs for various shows since its founding, and One-Punch Man‘s debut theme is one of them. Other anime like Yu-Gi-Oh! EX and Super Robot Wars have housed work from the act so far.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Are you ready for this new season to drop? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!