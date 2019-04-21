‘One-Punch Man’ Artist Shares Sexy Tornado Cover Art Update

When it comes to One-Punch Man, the series is growing by the day. A second season has finally come for the franchise, and readers are coming to read its manga in droves. Now, the artist behind Saitama’s manga is sharing some gifts with fans, and one of them had readers doing a double take.

Still, fans aren’t too surprised by the reveal. Tatsumaki is used to making heads turn, and she’s not about to get shy now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Yusuke Murata hit up fans to celebrate the launch of a new One-Punch Man chapter. It was there the artist showed off his latest bit of Tatsumaki art, and he revealed it connects to a previous piece of cover art.

“Actually, it was from this scene here,” Murata wrote. “I tried to connect the movement somehow.”

As fans can see above, the drawings are clearly tied together, and it is just because of Tatsumaki. Yes, the Tornado is front and center in both shots, but there is more to it than that. To the left, fans can see a previous piece of cover art, and it sees Tatsumaki floating before some rubble. With a skin-tight dress on, Tatsuki has her head covered, but the second (and newer) image shows a different scene.

While rubble is still falling, fans can see Tatsumaki has moved a bit her. Not only is her dress more defined, but the Tornado has moved her arms and let her hair be taken by the wind. The new artwork proves Tatsumaki is a force to be reckoned with, and fans are happy to see the S-Class esper as season two has not paid much attention to the green-haired heroine as of yet.

So, did you notice this cover art comparison? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!