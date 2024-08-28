One-Punch Man Artist Hypes Son’s Bodybuilding Win That Puts Saitama to Shame

For years now, One-Punch Man has been under the care of Yusuke Murata, and the manga artist has worked closely with ONE to bring Saitama to life. After a short hiatus, the manga is back in print, and Murata has reclaimed his title as one of the industry’s best artists. The man is a beast when it comes to art, and this week, he took time away from the manga to shine some light on his family.

And why did he do so? Well, it is thanks to Murata’s oldest son. Keisuke Murata is an aspiring bodybuilder in Japan, and he just took on the competition as the Japanese High School Bodybuilding championship.

As you can see above, Keisuke Murata did not come to play at this event. He is looking every bit like Superalloy Darkshine thanks to his toned physique. Despite his age, the high schooler has taken to bodybuilding with intense focus, and his dedication paid off. After all, Murata’s son came in second place at this event, and the artist thanked everyone for supporting his boy.

“My oldest son was the runner-up [at the event],” Murata shared on social media. “I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone who has shown him support.”

Clearly, Murata’s entire family is talented wherever their passions lie. From bodybuilding to art, they can make it happen. We are sending Keisuke Murata the best of luck as his journey with bodybuilding continues. And if you want to support his dad, you can find the One-Punch Man on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the superhero satire, you can find its details below:

“Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on! Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of ’em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?”

What do you think about this surprising One-Punch Man update? Does Murata’s son need to join the Heroes Association? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.