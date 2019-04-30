One-Punch Man Illustrator Shares Slick Steve Rogers, Bucky Sketch

One-Punch Man‘s manga is one of the most popular action series today, and a lot of that popularity is due to the illustrator of the Shonen Jump release of the series Yusuke Murata. Murata’s illustrative style has been well-received by both fans and critics, and fans have loved to see his takes on other major franchises and properties. But did you know Murata once turned his attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

A popular sketch Yusuke Murata shared of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Captain America and the Winter Soldier has resurfaced online, and it’s clear that Murata has a keen eye. Check it out below!

The sketch sees Steve Rogers and Bucky staring intensely toward something, and this sketch now has fans crying out for a full comic from Murata based on these two. With Avengers: Endgame now in theaters potentially bringing these popular two heroes closer together, perhaps Murata will be inspired to share a new interpretation of the duo. But until then, at least fans can enjoy seeing just how Murata would bring the MCU to life in his own way.

As for One-Punch Man, Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

