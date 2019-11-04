One-Punch Man Teases Major Saitama Fight

One-Punch Man has been embroiled in the long running Monster Association saga that began when the Monster King Orochi orchestrated a huge monster attack on the humans, and the latest phase of this huge war has set the S-Class Heroes into the Monster Associations’ base. This has led them to fight some of the toughest monsters in the series to date, but Saitama himself has been largely absent from the battle because he’s been really lost in the maze-like base much like he’s been in the huge fights thus far. But that’s all changed with the latest chapter released through Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

Chapter 105 of the series ends on one heck of a cliffhanger as Saitama’s wandering has put him against the strongest opponent of the Monster Association, Monster King Orochi, which surprisingly sought out Saitama sensing how big of a threat he is.

Although the chapter focuses on a pretty gruesome fight between Tatsumaki and Gyoro Gyoro, at one point Gyoro Gyoro tries to summon Orochi to his side in order to kill Tatsumaki. This is in vain, however, as Orochi doesn’t come. This shocks Gyoro Gyoro for sure, and Tatsumaki taunts him by mentioning that Orochi has probably faced off against another S-Class hero. But this isn’t really true.

Instead, it’s revealed that Saitama has emerged in front of the pit leading to Orochi’s throne. But before he can get his bearings, Orochi forces his way up to where Saitama is. As usual, Saitama is nonplussed about the situation despite Orochi’s grotesque form in front of him and just asks why Orochi is living under his neighborhood.

The fateful fight between the two is coming in the next chapter in the series as Orochi realizes that Saitama is someone he can’t ignore. With as powerful as Orochi has been teased to be, perhaps this will finally take Saitama more than one punch?

You can currently see more of Saitama in Viz Media’s bi-weekly manga releases and the second season of the anime series! Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

