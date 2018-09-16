‘One Punch Man’ Confirms Chapter 96 Release

One Punch Man‘s manga has been more enticing as ever as the series has kicked off a major war between the Hero and Monster Associations, so fans should be excited to know that the next chapter of the series is coming sooner than they would think.

Illustrator for the series Yusuke Murata confirmed on Twitter that Chapter 96 of One Punch Man would be released in Japan on September 21.

With Chapter 95 releasing just two weeks ago, fans are definitely excited to know the next chapter is coming so soon. Chapter 95 saw the S-Class Heroes start making their way through the Monster Association’s massive base (not to mention Saitama is still on his way there), and they’re hoping the next chapter of the series will be filled with as many incredible battles as the series is known for.

The quick-turnaround has worried fans, however, as they worry that Murata isn’t getting enough rest between chapters. The release schedule for the Weekly Young Jump version of the series is a bit irregular, with new chapters releasing after various wait times, but the same goes for the content of each chapter as well.

The manga has become known for its massive 100 page chapters, but there’s no guarantee the next chapter will be one of those massive undertakings. Regardless of how long the new chapter ends up being, it’s sure to be a great experience to read.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Eventually gifted with extreme strength as a result of his training, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him. J.C. Staff has also recently confirmed that One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere in April 2019 along with the premiere of a brand new teaser for the season.