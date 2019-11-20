One-Punch Man Creator Hospitalized After Recent Illness

When it comes to One-Punch Man, fans are eager for updates on the series. The manga is moving smoothly thanks to artist Yusuke Murata, but it seems the franchise’s creator hit a snag. A new tweet revealed the artist ONE has run into a bad cold, and he’s gone to the hospital for treatment.

Taking to social media, ONE updated fans on his health with a short tweet. The artist told fans he’s been sick with a fever for awhile. As such, he’s got no other choice but to go to the hospital.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans were quick to show ONE their support and wish him well. The artist went so far as to apologize to fans in his tweet, but they are simply asking him to take care of his health. Even if the next update of the One-Punch Man web-comic winds up delayed, readers would rather ONE get well than published.

Unsurprisingly, Murata was one of the people who wished ONE well. The manga artist blamed his friend’s illness on the suddenly cold weather.

“Please take good care of your diet and sleep,” Murata asked.

In Japan, those who get sick like ONE have a few options when it comes to treatment. Much like in the U.S., there are lots of local clinics to visit while hospitals deal with emergency situations and prolonged illnesses. Fans are hoping ONE’s treatment goes well as he battles with whatever sickness has found him. And if the virus knows what’s best, it would resolve itself before Saitama shows up.

Have you sent your well wishes to ONE yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.