One-Punch Man Creator Shares Special Season 2 Sketch

One-Punch Man has made its way to North America via Cartoon Network’s legendary programming block of Toonami. With an English Dub for Saitama and his friends ushering in a brand new audience for the hard hitting franchise’s second season, the creator of the series, ONE, has offered up a brand new sketch for fans to enjoy. Though a third season has yet to be confirmed, an upcoming OVA special will be released that coincides with the release of the second season’s Blu-Ray/DVD set. Considering the franchise’s popularity, we figure its only a matter of time before we hear about new episodes in the works.

ONE_Rakugaki shared the brand new sketch of One-Punch Man on his Official Twitter Account, offering new takes of Saitama, Super Sonic, Genos, and King for fans that have been following his work since Saitama first slipped on the the yellow costume and became a “hero for fun”:

While Genos and King are fast friends to Saitama, they are clearly in completely different weight classes from one another. For those who have already seen Season Two, you know that King made his way to having a top hero ranking by taking credit for the victories of One-Punch Man. King himself, unlike Genos, is a weakling and doesn’t have the ability to defeat any monster, usually vying to play video games instead.

Super Sonic is also vastly different from Saitama’s friends in terms of operating as something of an anti-hero, even attempting to become a monster himself this season. Of course, his attempt to ingest a Monster Cell and gain the powers of the Monster Association was unsuccessful, he is still attempting to bring down his arch-rival Saitama though that may never happen considering the “hero for fun’s” overall power.

Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”