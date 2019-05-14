One-Punch Man Season 2 Finally Unleashes Genos For an Epic Monsters Fight

One-Punch Man season 2 has been more pleasantly surprising than the earlier trailers and online speculation would’ve had fans believe – proof that new production studio J.C. Staff hasn’t done too bad with the material. However, at six episodes in, there’s been one clear drawback to One-Punch Man season 2: Not enough Genos!

Saitama’s cyborg sidekick has largely been on the sidelines as One-Punch Man season 2 expands its scope to other major heroes and villains from the manga (Garou, Hellish Blizzard, King…). But if you’ve been thirsty for some classic Genos acton, then this new episode “The Uprising of the Monsters” will deliver for you!

As the episode begins, Genos is attending the Super Fight 22 martial arts tournament, where his master Saitama is going undercover to learn more about the martial arts world and the fight techniques therein. Genos is thrilled to see Saitama’s power demonstrated on such a big stage, but the veritable ‘fly in the punch bowl’ moment comes when the Monster Association’s attack on mulitple cities reaches the location of Super Fight 22. When Genos gets the alert of danger, he has to make a tactical decision: tell Saitama, or try to handle the problem himself. Always loyal to Saitama’s goals, Genos decides to let his master continue his tournament without distraction, and jumps back into his role as S-Class hero “Demon Cyborg!”

Genos arrives on scene in the city and begins thrashing monsters left and right, including the new horror-themed villain “Face Stealer.” In fact, it seems that Genos’ power is greater than ever; the hero is ready to finish the job and rush back to Super Fight 22 to catch Saitama’s match – that is, until he comes up against a threat that actually challenges his abilities.

Genos is seen in a battle with insect-themed villain “Awakened Cockroach,” whose speed and agility make him impossible to track. That battle seems to have Genos on the ropes, until the hero unleashes his newest weapon: a sticky adhesive that deploys from his legs. Genos blasts Cockroach (who barely escapes destruction), and is satisfied that his work is done. Unfortunately, Genos is very wrong: as he’s leaving the scene, the cyborg hero senses a high-speed object approaching, and is instantly floored by a blow that knocks him out cold!

It remains to be seen what kind of threat is powerful enough to take out Genos – but for now, it was good to see the Demon Cyborg back in action.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

